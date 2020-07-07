All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 14651 Landmark Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
14651 Landmark Blvd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

14651 Landmark Blvd

14651 Landmark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14651 Landmark Boulevard, Farmers Branch, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
lobby
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

=================================
  You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Granite Countertops

Hardwood-Style Flooring

Spacious Floor Plans

Plush Carpeting

Walk-In Closets with Shelving

Framed Vanity Mirrors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Pendant Lighting

20-foot Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Showers

Private Balcony/Patio

Washer Dryer Included

Under Cabinet Lighting

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-Hour Fitness Center

Uber Lounge

Lobby

Leasing Desk

Clubhouse

Pool Table in the Clubhouse

Movie Room in the Clubhouse

Resort Style Pool

24-Hour Business Center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have any available units?
14651 Landmark Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14651 Landmark Blvd have?
Some of 14651 Landmark Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14651 Landmark Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14651 Landmark Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14651 Landmark Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd offers parking.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd has a pool.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd has accessible units.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14651 Landmark Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14651 Landmark Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14651 Landmark Blvd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary