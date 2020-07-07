14651 Landmark Blvd

Amenities

In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



Granite Countertops



Hardwood-Style Flooring



Spacious Floor Plans



Plush Carpeting



Walk-In Closets with Shelving



Framed Vanity Mirrors



Stainless Steel Appliances



Pendant Lighting



20-foot Ceilings



Ceiling Fans



Walk-in Showers



Private Balcony/Patio



Washer Dryer Included



Under Cabinet Lighting



Community Amenities



24-Hour Fitness Center



Uber Lounge



Lobby



Leasing Desk



Clubhouse



Pool Table in the Clubhouse



Movie Room in the Clubhouse



Resort Style Pool



24-Hour Business Center



