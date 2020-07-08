All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 14504 Hague Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
14504 Hague Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14504 Hague Drive

14504 Hague Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14504 Hague Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to lease this completely remodeled property! House was brought down the studs and EVERYTHING IS NEW AND NEUTRAL! Brand new appliances in kitchen include microwave, gas range and oven and dishwasher. Laundry room is spacious and includes half bath! Four bedrooms up, along with two beautiful bathrooms! New HVAC system installed, as well. Mirrors will be installed in bathrooms Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit. All adults over 18 must complete an application. App Fee of $55 per person. See Transaction Desk for Property Leasing Requirements and Application. Prospect and agents to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14504 Hague Drive have any available units?
14504 Hague Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14504 Hague Drive have?
Some of 14504 Hague Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14504 Hague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14504 Hague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 Hague Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14504 Hague Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14504 Hague Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14504 Hague Drive offers parking.
Does 14504 Hague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14504 Hague Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 Hague Drive have a pool?
No, 14504 Hague Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14504 Hague Drive have accessible units?
No, 14504 Hague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 Hague Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14504 Hague Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14504 Hague Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14504 Hague Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary