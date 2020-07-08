14504 Hague Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to lease this completely remodeled property! House was brought down the studs and EVERYTHING IS NEW AND NEUTRAL! Brand new appliances in kitchen include microwave, gas range and oven and dishwasher. Laundry room is spacious and includes half bath! Four bedrooms up, along with two beautiful bathrooms! New HVAC system installed, as well. Mirrors will be installed in bathrooms Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit. All adults over 18 must complete an application. App Fee of $55 per person. See Transaction Desk for Property Leasing Requirements and Application. Prospect and agents to verify schools and measurements.