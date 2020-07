Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming home with hardwood laminate floors throughout, carpet only on stairs. Two separate large living areas on the first floor, open kitchen to living and dining. All bedrooms upstairs and master bedroom is spacious and has attached bath. Other three bedrooms feature lots of closet space and share a hall bath. Large fenced backyard. Quiet area convenient to high-end dining and shopping! NO GARAGE