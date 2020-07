Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute house located within walking distance to Blair Elementary, Farmers Branch Aquatics Center and Don Showman Park. Living room is spacious. The den has an inviting wood burning fireplace. Just past the dining room is the updated kitchen. Down the main hallway is the master to the right with an updated private bathroom. The hall bath has also been updated and serves the other two bedrooms. Awesome covered deck and beautiful yard.