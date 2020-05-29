All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13903 Rawhide Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13903 Rawhide Parkway
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

13903 Rawhide Parkway

13903 Rawhide Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13903 Rawhide Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Hard to find one of a built in 2015 beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom,2.5 bath located in the most desirable the community with 3 miles walking trails, water lake, playground, park, public Library. Minutes to Brook haven Golf court, Country club,Aquatic center. Nice size living & study overlook the front lake park. Kitchen with Granite counter top, Smooth cooktop range, Island, SS appliances, Back splash. laminate floor and 12X24 tiles throughout downstairs. High ceiling up and Down, Light and Bright. Two spacious bedrooms and game room up stairs. A sink in Laundry room. ***Showing well, Don't miss out this beautiful home***.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have any available units?
13903 Rawhide Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have?
Some of 13903 Rawhide Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13903 Rawhide Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
13903 Rawhide Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 Rawhide Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 13903 Rawhide Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 13903 Rawhide Parkway offers parking.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13903 Rawhide Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have a pool?
No, 13903 Rawhide Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have accessible units?
No, 13903 Rawhide Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13903 Rawhide Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 13903 Rawhide Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 13903 Rawhide Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary