13903 Rawhide Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground garage

Hard to find one of a built in 2015 beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom,2.5 bath located in the most desirable the community with 3 miles walking trails, water lake, playground, park, public Library. Minutes to Brook haven Golf court, Country club,Aquatic center. Nice size living & study overlook the front lake park. Kitchen with Granite counter top, Smooth cooktop range, Island, SS appliances, Back splash. laminate floor and 12X24 tiles throughout downstairs. High ceiling up and Down, Light and Bright. Two spacious bedrooms and game room up stairs. A sink in Laundry room. ***Showing well, Don't miss out this beautiful home***.