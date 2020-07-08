13645 Birchlawn Drive

Amenities

Great location of this well maintain home in Farmers Branch, close to parks, schools, library and easy access to major highways. This home is ideal for the family that likes to entertain, Walk in to extra large living-dinning area with wood floors, open to Kitchen with new appliances, lots of storage and breakfast nook. All 3 bedrooms are good size. Large laundry room inside the house and 2 car garage. Huge backyard with lots of shade from large trees for family to enjoy grilling and entertaining guests. This Walk to Schools, walk your pet to Oran Park, Farmers Branch Park. Walk your kids this summer to Farmers Branch Aquatic Center, Walking trails and Sports Fields. Pets are case by case