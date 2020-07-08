All apartments in Farmers Branch
13645 Birchlawn Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:16 PM

13645 Birchlawn Drive

13645 Birchlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13645 Birchlawn Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location of this well maintain home in Farmers Branch, close to parks, schools, library and easy access to major highways. This home is ideal for the family that likes to entertain, Walk in to extra large living-dinning area with wood floors, open to Kitchen with new appliances, lots of storage and breakfast nook. All 3 bedrooms are good size. Large laundry room inside the house and 2 car garage. Huge backyard with lots of shade from large trees for family to enjoy grilling and entertaining guests. This Walk to Schools, walk your pet to Oran Park, Farmers Branch Park. Walk your kids this summer to Farmers Branch Aquatic Center, Walking trails and Sports Fields. Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have any available units?
13645 Birchlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have?
Some of 13645 Birchlawn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13645 Birchlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13645 Birchlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13645 Birchlawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13645 Birchlawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13645 Birchlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13645 Birchlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 13645 Birchlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 13645 Birchlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13645 Birchlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13645 Birchlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13645 Birchlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

