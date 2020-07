Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home for Lease - Great Location, Updated and ready for Move-In! This 3-1-1 has all the Updates you could want: Flooring,Bathroom,Kitchen Cabinets,Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. All this is complimented by a Large Spacious Backyard with Storage Shed. Nearby is Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch Library and several Parks. The New feel is here-come and see for yourself!