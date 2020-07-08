Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13425 Janwood Lane Available 12/31/18 Cozy updated home, convenient to all North DFW has to offer - This beautiful updated home comes with new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and a modern backsplash. Both of the full sized bathrooms received the same treatment with granite tops throughout. This home has also received a completely fresh coat of paint and new tile and wood flooring throughout for a beautiful and durable look. The spacious mast bedroom has four closets, so there is ample room for all of your wardrobe and storage needs.



The large two car garage is deep enough to hold even large vehicles and the huge oaks provide plenty of shade. Lastly, the tall privacy fence allows the lucky tenants, quiet enjoyment of the backyards covered patio.



This home is located in a quiet neighborhood only a few houses down from the expansive Rawhide Park greenbelt and walking trails. All of this is conveniently located to 635, 35 and the Dallas north Tollway



CALL NOW to schedule a showing before it is gone!



(RLNE4592161)