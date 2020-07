Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 bath in Farmers Branch on a huge corner lot. Home offers two eating areas, one living room and one flex room. One car attached garage has washer and dryer. 2 car detached garage makes an awesome workshop with benches and cabinets. large backyard. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE included!! Pets are case by case, fees may apply.