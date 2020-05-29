All apartments in Farmers Branch
10074 Wooded Way

10074 Wooded Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10074 Wooded Creek Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy home sits on a tree-lined property in Whitehouse ISD and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. This property features a spacious living room and quaint breakfast area. The open kitchen comes equipped with an oven/range and ample cabinet space. Conveniences such as a utility room with washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, and a one car carport make this house a fantastic find! No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening you must contact the office for link. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10074 Wooded Way have any available units?
10074 Wooded Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 10074 Wooded Way have?
Some of 10074 Wooded Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10074 Wooded Way currently offering any rent specials?
10074 Wooded Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10074 Wooded Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10074 Wooded Way is pet friendly.
Does 10074 Wooded Way offer parking?
Yes, 10074 Wooded Way offers parking.
Does 10074 Wooded Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10074 Wooded Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10074 Wooded Way have a pool?
No, 10074 Wooded Way does not have a pool.
Does 10074 Wooded Way have accessible units?
No, 10074 Wooded Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10074 Wooded Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10074 Wooded Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10074 Wooded Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10074 Wooded Way has units with air conditioning.

