10074 Wooded Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy home sits on a tree-lined property in Whitehouse ISD and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. This property features a spacious living room and quaint breakfast area. The open kitchen comes equipped with an oven/range and ample cabinet space. Conveniences such as a utility room with washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, and a one car carport make this house a fantastic find! No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening you must contact the office for link. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.