825 Blessing Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

50% off first month's rent, move-in special! Renovated duplex in cute Euless neighborhood. Hard flooring throughout, new laminate in living and bedroom areas, bathroom and kitchen feature tile. Refrigerator, new washer, and dryer included in lease. Vaulted ceilings in living room, which also features fireplace and skylight. Large master suite with dual closets and lounge area. Granite in all bathrooms. Beautiful master bathroom with large walk in shower with dual heads. Upgraded materials throughout this home. New AC unit and new back patio! Automatic gate! Yard care included in rent. Home conveniently located with quick access to major highways, grocery stores, schools, parks, airports, and more!