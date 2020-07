Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub playground tennis court

Bear Creek at Harwood is perfectly nestled within the Bear Creek neighborhood where comfort meets luxury! Our newly remodeled interiors offer functional living for any lifestyle with first and second floor options. Each home features modern cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, ample space and lighting, and new GE Appliances. Select homes also offer vaulted ceilings, dry bar, fireplaces, full size laundry connections, and large patios for outdoor enjoyment with additional storage.