Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal accessible bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby media room new construction package receiving trash valet

Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort. Located in the heart of DFW, our pet-friendly community provides one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent that are fit for your lifestyle. Find spacious floor plans filled with luxurious amenities that bring back the cozy feeling of a family home.



Bexley Landing is a remarkable community featuring spacious interiors and luxurious amenities designed with you in mind. Unplug and unwind in the resort-inspired pool, the multi-leveled courtyard lounge, or our state-of-the-art fitness studio. Spice up your social life in the billiard lounge, contemporary social lounge, and resident lounge. Take part in fun activities at the resort-style pool, poolside courtyard with outdoor kitchen, and outdoor yard game area. Feed your mind at the contemporary library or build your body at the fitness center. Take pleasure in the high-quality finishes de