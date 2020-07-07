Community Features Gated Community Fitness Center Sparkling Resort-Style Swimming Pool Picnic Area Business and Computer Center
Apartment Features Downstairs Unit Breakfast Nook with Bay Windows Ceramic Tile Entries 9 ft. Ceiling Crown Molding in Living and Dining Areas Island Kitchens Available in Some Units Spacious Kitchen Pantry Built-In Microwave Spacious Walk-In Closets Garden Tubs Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections Patio / Balcony Fireplace in Clydesdale Floorplan Only Corner unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have any available units?
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
What amenities does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have?
Is 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 currently offering any rent specials?
