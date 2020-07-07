All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470

801 South Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Deposit: $250

Community Features
Gated Community
Fitness Center
Sparkling Resort-Style Swimming Pool
Picnic Area
Business and Computer Center

Apartment Features
Downstairs Unit
Breakfast Nook with Bay Windows
Ceramic Tile Entries
9 ft. Ceiling
Crown Molding in Living and Dining Areas
Island Kitchens Available in Some Units
Spacious Kitchen Pantry
Built-In Microwave
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Garden Tubs
Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections
Patio / Balcony
Fireplace in Clydesdale Floorplan Only
Corner unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have any available units?
801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have?
Some of 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 currently offering any rent specials?
801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 pet-friendly?
No, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 offer parking?
Yes, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 offers parking.
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have a pool?
Yes, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 has a pool.
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have accessible units?
No, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470 does not have units with dishwashers.

