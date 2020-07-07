801 South Polk St Unit: C1-1470

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool

Deposit: $250



Community Features

Gated Community

Fitness Center

Sparkling Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Picnic Area

Business and Computer Center



Apartment Features

Downstairs Unit

Breakfast Nook with Bay Windows

Ceramic Tile Entries

9 ft. Ceiling

Crown Molding in Living and Dining Areas

Island Kitchens Available in Some Units

Spacious Kitchen Pantry

Built-In Microwave

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Garden Tubs

Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Patio / Balcony

Fireplace in Clydesdale Floorplan Only

Corner unit