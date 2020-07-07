All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated February 14 2020

1508 YELLOWBIRD Court

1508 Yellowbird Court · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Yellowbird Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home. Two story home. spacious for big family! New Paint and New Floors. Newer kitchen, updated appliances, lots of cabinets, gas fireplace, 2 living areas and a beautiful backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have any available units?
1508 YELLOWBIRD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have?
Some of 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1508 YELLOWBIRD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court offers parking.
Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have a pool?
No, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court does not have a pool.
Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have accessible units?
No, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 YELLOWBIRD Court has units with dishwashers.

