Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
122 Shadybrook Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 4:20 PM

122 Shadybrook Drive

122 Shadybrook Dr · No Longer Available
DeSoto
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

122 Shadybrook Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=AWlFqKQL48&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have any available units?
122 Shadybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 122 Shadybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Shadybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Shadybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Shadybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Shadybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Shadybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

