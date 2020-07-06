1212 Ashford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking media room

Beautiful four bedroom home-two Living room; three full bathroom;two dining and a media room, completely ready for new tenant! Handicap accessibility downstairs with wider doorways and roll in shower. Master, office, and additional bedroom downstairs; 2 bedrooms, living area, an a media room upstairs; Balcony off the upstairs living area!Fresh paint throughout..New roof..New fence. A $50.00 Application fee (No exception). Please NO PET-NO SMOKING and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.