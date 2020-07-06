All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1212 Ashford Drive

1212 Ashford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Ashford Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
media room
Beautiful four bedroom home-two Living room; three full bathroom;two dining and a media room, completely ready for new tenant! Handicap accessibility downstairs with wider doorways and roll in shower. Master, office, and additional bedroom downstairs; 2 bedrooms, living area, an a media room upstairs; Balcony off the upstairs living area!Fresh paint throughout..New roof..New fence. A $50.00 Application fee (No exception). Please NO PET-NO SMOKING and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Ashford Drive have any available units?
1212 Ashford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Ashford Drive have?
Some of 1212 Ashford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Ashford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Ashford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Ashford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Ashford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1212 Ashford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Ashford Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Ashford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Ashford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Ashford Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Ashford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Ashford Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1212 Ashford Drive has accessible units.
Does 1212 Ashford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Ashford Drive has units with dishwashers.

