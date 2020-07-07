1202 Cresent Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking

1202 Cresent, Desoto - 3 bedroom (4 optional)/2.5 bathroom-Brick 2 Story Home - Huge home (2024 sq ft) with yard care included! You'll love the updated paint, tile and carpeting! This is a great place on a quiet circle drive. High ceilings make for a grand entry and enjoy lots of extra space as a game room, family room, or extra bedroom.



Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and a monthly rent increase, Refrigerator Not Maintained by Owner, Housing Voucher Accepted.



(RLNE3451478)