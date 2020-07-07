All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:47 AM

1202 Cresent Circle

1202 Cresent Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Cresent Circle, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
1202 Cresent, Desoto - 3 bedroom (4 optional)/2.5 bathroom-Brick 2 Story Home - Huge home (2024 sq ft) with yard care included! You'll love the updated paint, tile and carpeting! This is a great place on a quiet circle drive. High ceilings make for a grand entry and enjoy lots of extra space as a game room, family room, or extra bedroom.

Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and a monthly rent increase, Refrigerator Not Maintained by Owner, Housing Voucher Accepted.

(RLNE3451478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Cresent Circle have any available units?
1202 Cresent Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Cresent Circle have?
Some of 1202 Cresent Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Cresent Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Cresent Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Cresent Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Cresent Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Cresent Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Cresent Circle offers parking.
Does 1202 Cresent Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Cresent Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Cresent Circle have a pool?
No, 1202 Cresent Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Cresent Circle have accessible units?
No, 1202 Cresent Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Cresent Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Cresent Circle has units with dishwashers.

