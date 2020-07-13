All apartments in Denton
The Quarter
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

The Quarter

1003 Eagle · (940) 291-2887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Eagle, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$865

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - A

$1,068

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2x1.5 - A

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2x1.5 - B

$1,220

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - A

$1,690

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Quarter.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
online portal
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials. Although the Big Easy inspired our design, you won’t have to travel across the country to find 1/4 Apartments. We’re located just seconds from UNT campus and Denton nightlife. Swing on down to 1/4 Apartments today and check out your happening new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Additional: Electricity: $25/month, Water: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Quarter have any available units?
The Quarter offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $865, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,068, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,690. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Quarter have?
Some of The Quarter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Quarter currently offering any rent specials?
The Quarter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Quarter pet-friendly?
Yes, The Quarter is pet friendly.
Does The Quarter offer parking?
Yes, The Quarter offers parking.
Does The Quarter have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Quarter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Quarter have a pool?
Yes, The Quarter has a pool.
Does The Quarter have accessible units?
Yes, The Quarter has accessible units.
Does The Quarter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Quarter has units with dishwashers.
