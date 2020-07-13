The Quarter

Lease Length: 5-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Additional: Electricity: $25/month, Water: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.