The Quarter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog park online portal

Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials. Although the Big Easy inspired our design, you won’t have to travel across the country to find 1/4 Apartments. We’re located just seconds from UNT campus and Denton nightlife. Swing on down to 1/4 Apartments today and check out your happening new home.