All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Polo Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Polo Club
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:34 AM

Polo Club

2201 Stella St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2201 Stella St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Catch the MEAN GREEN SPIRIT - enjoy the perks of campus living without living on campus! Welcome to The Polo Apartments, a recently remodeled apartment community located just one block away from the University of North Texas. Community features and amenities include on site clothes care facility, upgraded appliances, gourmet kitchen open to eat-in dining, open concept floor plan, and much more!

Hate hassling with utility bills? Water is included with your monthly rent payment at this property!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE880053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polo Club have any available units?
Polo Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Polo Club have?
Some of Polo Club's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polo Club currently offering any rent specials?
Polo Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polo Club pet-friendly?
No, Polo Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does Polo Club offer parking?
Yes, Polo Club offers parking.
Does Polo Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Polo Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Polo Club have a pool?
No, Polo Club does not have a pool.
Does Polo Club have accessible units?
No, Polo Club does not have accessible units.
Does Polo Club have units with dishwashers?
No, Polo Club does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas