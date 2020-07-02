Amenities

Catch the MEAN GREEN SPIRIT - enjoy the perks of campus living without living on campus! Welcome to The Polo Apartments, a recently remodeled apartment community located just one block away from the University of North Texas. Community features and amenities include on site clothes care facility, upgraded appliances, gourmet kitchen open to eat-in dining, open concept floor plan, and much more!



Hate hassling with utility bills? Water is included with your monthly rent payment at this property!



No Pets Allowed



