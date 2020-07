Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This portion of the Pecan Grove community is located within walking distance to the University of North Texas! This updated community features efficiencies and one bedroom apartment homes! Amenities include ample permit parking, central heat and air, refrigerator included, and much more! Hate hassling with utility bills? Water is included with your rent at this property! We have on site laundry facilities for your convenience.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE880065)