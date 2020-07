Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two Bedroom Available 07/22/19 Located directly across North Texas Boulevard from Legends Hall and the Pohl Recreation Center, Oak Glen is the perfect home for any Mean Green student. Amenities include individual patios, fireplaces, washer and dryer included, dishwasher, refrigerator, and MUCH more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1320087)