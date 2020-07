Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Available 08/06/20 These SPACIOUS one and two bedroom units are located with in walking distance of Texas Women's University. With permit parking, easy access to shopping and all the best eats in Denton, and a WASHER AND DRYER in every unit - this is a MUST SEE!



(RLNE4760099)