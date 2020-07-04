All apartments in Denton
9316 Benbrook Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

9316 Benbrook Lane

9316 Benbrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9316 Benbrook Ln, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
IMMACULATE lease available in highly sought-after Country Lakes of Argyle, in award-winning Denton ISD.
Entertainer's dream featuring over-sized kitchen island, built-in wine fridge, granite counters, and built-in SS appliances.
First-floor master offers flexible space for seating area or workout equipment. Hardwood floors, walk-in closet that connects to laundry for convenience, and luxurious bath boasting dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
Upstairs accommodates two large bedrooms and huge flex-room, media room, or play room.
Custom extended patio with pergola and ceiling fans added outside to enjoy Texas Fall evenings with plenty of room in the large fenced yard with fire-pit area.
Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 Benbrook Lane have any available units?
9316 Benbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9316 Benbrook Lane have?
Some of 9316 Benbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 Benbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9316 Benbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 Benbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9316 Benbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9316 Benbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9316 Benbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 9316 Benbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9316 Benbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 Benbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 9316 Benbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9316 Benbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 9316 Benbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 Benbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 Benbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

