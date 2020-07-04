9316 Benbrook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

IMMACULATE lease available in highly sought-after Country Lakes of Argyle, in award-winning Denton ISD.

Entertainer's dream featuring over-sized kitchen island, built-in wine fridge, granite counters, and built-in SS appliances.

First-floor master offers flexible space for seating area or workout equipment. Hardwood floors, walk-in closet that connects to laundry for convenience, and luxurious bath boasting dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in shower.

Upstairs accommodates two large bedrooms and huge flex-room, media room, or play room.

Custom extended patio with pergola and ceiling fans added outside to enjoy Texas Fall evenings with plenty of room in the large fenced yard with fire-pit area.

Come See!