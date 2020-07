Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Come live the Robson Ranch Resort-like lifestyle. See if this is the place for you. 55+ Active adult community with tons of activities- golf, tennis, pickleball, softball, bocce ball, fitness center. List continues on and on. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1499 sf., was formerly a Robson preferred guest house. It has an extended patio and fenced yard. It backs up to open land, cows, and a gorgous sunrise every morning.

Included washer, dryer, refrigerator, patio grill.