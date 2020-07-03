All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 925 Stoneway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
925 Stoneway Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:44 AM

925 Stoneway Drive

925 Stoneway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

925 Stoneway Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Immaculate house with open floor plan and beautiful kitchen! 42 in cabinets, Vaulted ceilings, Lots of natural light, wood floors, lots of storage, and a beautiful back yard oasis. Home has been well taken care of and is in pristine condition! Walking distance to local park, elementary school, walking trails, fishing pond, and Denton's only dog park. Quiet, family friendly neighborhood. House in very back of the subdivision with no drive through traffic. All Exemplary schools! Refrigerator conveys with home. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Stoneway Drive have any available units?
925 Stoneway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Stoneway Drive have?
Some of 925 Stoneway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Stoneway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Stoneway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Stoneway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Stoneway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 925 Stoneway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Stoneway Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Stoneway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Stoneway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Stoneway Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Stoneway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Stoneway Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Stoneway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Stoneway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Stoneway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas