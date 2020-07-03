925 Stoneway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage

Immaculate house with open floor plan and beautiful kitchen! 42 in cabinets, Vaulted ceilings, Lots of natural light, wood floors, lots of storage, and a beautiful back yard oasis. Home has been well taken care of and is in pristine condition! Walking distance to local park, elementary school, walking trails, fishing pond, and Denton's only dog park. Quiet, family friendly neighborhood. House in very back of the subdivision with no drive through traffic. All Exemplary schools! Refrigerator conveys with home. No pets.