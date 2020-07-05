All apartments in Denton
9117 Starwood Lane
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:42 AM

9117 Starwood Lane

9117 Starwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9117 Starwood Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Experience living at Robson Ranch Age Restricted Community with golf, tennis, swimming, art center + more. Beautifully appointed, 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home wlibrary-study. Backs up to greenbelt w-walking trail. Upgraded kitchen has granite c-tops. Wash & Dryer provided. Linens & cookware provided. Lawn care, utilities and Direct TV included for $14 per day. Tenant arranges for internet connection. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE,IN GARAGE OR ON GROUNDS. NO PETS ALLOWED!! Tenant is responsible for professional cleaning of house and carpets at move out.
House is available from April 1st 2020 through September 30 2020. Rent is $2100 per month for a six month lease, $2200 for 4-5 months and $2400 for 2-3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Starwood Lane have any available units?
9117 Starwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Starwood Lane have?
Some of 9117 Starwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Starwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Starwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Starwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9117 Starwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9117 Starwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Starwood Lane offers parking.
Does 9117 Starwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9117 Starwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Starwood Lane have a pool?
No, 9117 Starwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Starwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9117 Starwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Starwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 Starwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

