9117 Starwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

Experience living at Robson Ranch Age Restricted Community with golf, tennis, swimming, art center + more. Beautifully appointed, 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home wlibrary-study. Backs up to greenbelt w-walking trail. Upgraded kitchen has granite c-tops. Wash & Dryer provided. Linens & cookware provided. Lawn care, utilities and Direct TV included for $14 per day. Tenant arranges for internet connection. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE,IN GARAGE OR ON GROUNDS. NO PETS ALLOWED!! Tenant is responsible for professional cleaning of house and carpets at move out.

House is available from April 1st 2020 through September 30 2020. Rent is $2100 per month for a six month lease, $2200 for 4-5 months and $2400 for 2-3 months.