906 Savage Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE-IN READY and waiting for your family!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very nice open floor plan with large family room-formal dining room combination (could be used as one big family room, play area or office space), kitchen open to the breakfast nook and family room. Bedrooms have carpet, but all other flooring is tile. Large backyard is perfect for the kids to play or for entertaining friends! Convenient to Loop 288, I-35, shopping, restaurants, colleges and schools! Bring your families to see this one today!! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. Tenants age 18+ complete TAR App and pay $60 app fee. Non-refundable pet fee. Landlord prefers a 2 yr. lease but flexible.