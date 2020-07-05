All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 7 2020

906 Savage Drive

906 Savage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Savage Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN READY and waiting for your family!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very nice open floor plan with large family room-formal dining room combination (could be used as one big family room, play area or office space), kitchen open to the breakfast nook and family room. Bedrooms have carpet, but all other flooring is tile. Large backyard is perfect for the kids to play or for entertaining friends! Convenient to Loop 288, I-35, shopping, restaurants, colleges and schools! Bring your families to see this one today!! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. Tenants age 18+ complete TAR App and pay $60 app fee. Non-refundable pet fee. Landlord prefers a 2 yr. lease but flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Savage Drive have any available units?
906 Savage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Savage Drive have?
Some of 906 Savage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Savage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Savage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Savage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Savage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 Savage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Savage Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Savage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Savage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Savage Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Savage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Savage Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Savage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Savage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Savage Drive has units with dishwashers.

