Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:21 PM

902 W Hickory Street

902 West Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 West Hickory Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Experience living on Hickory Street next to The University of North Texas just a few doors down from trendy Downtown Denton Square =) This precious 1-bedroom 1-bath upstairs apartment boasts an open kitchen with eating area, large living area, private bedroom with lots of windows accented by beautiful 2-inch window blinds overlooking Hickory Street. Fresh paint, carpet, refrigerator, and microwave included. This is an upstairs apartment with no yard so apologies, no dogs.
Directly adjacent to University of North Texas, ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

