902 W Hickory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Experience living on Hickory Street next to The University of North Texas just a few doors down from trendy Downtown Denton Square =) This precious 1-bedroom 1-bath upstairs apartment boasts an open kitchen with eating area, large living area, private bedroom with lots of windows accented by beautiful 2-inch window blinds overlooking Hickory Street. Fresh paint, carpet, refrigerator, and microwave included. This is an upstairs apartment with no yard so apologies, no dogs.

Directly adjacent to University of North Texas, ready for immediate move-in!