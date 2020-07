Amenities

dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to one of the most sought after neighborhoods within Denton city limits! 8104 Hidden Path is nestled in the River Oaks subdivision and conveniently located near local shopping and dining. This property is also located within the coveted John H. Guyer school zone as well as within walking distance to McNair Middle School! New vinyl plank flooring was recently installed as well making it the perfect place to call home!