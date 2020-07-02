809 Crescent St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/16/19 This charming home is located in the heart of Denton at just a block away from Denton High School and just over a mile away from historic downtown Denton! This property is a definite must see!



(RLNE1757902)