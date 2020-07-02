Available 07/16/19 This charming home is located in the heart of Denton at just a block away from Denton High School and just over a mile away from historic downtown Denton! This property is a definite must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Crescent St have any available units?
809 Crescent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Crescent St have?
Some of 809 Crescent St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Crescent St currently offering any rent specials?
809 Crescent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Crescent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Crescent St is pet friendly.
Does 809 Crescent St offer parking?
No, 809 Crescent St does not offer parking.
Does 809 Crescent St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Crescent St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Crescent St have a pool?
No, 809 Crescent St does not have a pool.
Does 809 Crescent St have accessible units?
No, 809 Crescent St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Crescent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Crescent St does not have units with dishwashers.
