7700 Mirror Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very nice home - 3-2-2. Split bedrooms. Great neighborhood in south Denton! Home features beautiful wood laminate flooring and c-tile in living areas and kitchen, upgraded tile, newer carpet, designer paint with texture in master bedroom, upgraded fixtures throughout and fenced backyard on corner lot. C-Fans, Window Coverings. 2 living & 2 dining areas. Kitchen open to den and breakfast area. Patio out the back door. Fireplace. Small Pet considered. Freshly made ready. Sale or Lease. Nicely landscaped.