Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

7700 Mirror Rock Lane

7700 Mirror Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Mirror Rock Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice home - 3-2-2. Split bedrooms. Great neighborhood in south Denton! Home features beautiful wood laminate flooring and c-tile in living areas and kitchen, upgraded tile, newer carpet, designer paint with texture in master bedroom, upgraded fixtures throughout and fenced backyard on corner lot. C-Fans, Window Coverings. 2 living & 2 dining areas. Kitchen open to den and breakfast area. Patio out the back door. Fireplace. Small Pet considered. Freshly made ready. Sale or Lease. Nicely landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have any available units?
7700 Mirror Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have?
Some of 7700 Mirror Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Mirror Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Mirror Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Mirror Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Mirror Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Mirror Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.

