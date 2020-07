Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

736 W. Collins - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL - Application fees waived, deposit decreased to only $625!***



Move-in ready condo located just down the street from UNT! Condo has fresh paint and new appliances! Spend your evenings checking out the stars on your enclosed patio! Don't waste time taking your clothes to the laundromat - this unit comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer as well!



(RLNE5307564)