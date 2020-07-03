All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
707 Juno Lane
707 Juno Lane

707 Juno Lane · No Longer Available
Location

707 Juno Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and Cozy! 3-bedroom home near Ginning’s Elementary and easy access to loop 288. Recently painted. Tile and laminate flooring throughout, if you are looking for a clean place with not carpet this is it!! Nice back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Juno Lane have any available units?
707 Juno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Juno Lane have?
Some of 707 Juno Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Juno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Juno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Juno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 707 Juno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 707 Juno Lane offer parking?
No, 707 Juno Lane does not offer parking.
Does 707 Juno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Juno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Juno Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Juno Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Juno Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Juno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Juno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Juno Lane has units with dishwashers.

