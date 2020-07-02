All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:02 AM

627 Woodland Street

627 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 Woodland Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Charming older home has beautiful hardwood floors. Near historic section of Bell; walking distance to TWU. Austin stone double fireplace, pool with a fountain, charming porch and tons of storage. Kitchen update include granite counters, slate floors, fresh hardware, nice appliances and deep bowl sink. Fresh paint inside and out, lovely landscaping, French doors from the large master to the pool, outdoor half bath, charming mudroom is so convenient. Close to downtown! Tenant must agree to a pool service agreement for the term of the lease. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

