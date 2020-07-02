627 Woodland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Charming older home has beautiful hardwood floors. Near historic section of Bell; walking distance to TWU. Austin stone double fireplace, pool with a fountain, charming porch and tons of storage. Kitchen update include granite counters, slate floors, fresh hardware, nice appliances and deep bowl sink. Fresh paint inside and out, lovely landscaping, French doors from the large master to the pool, outdoor half bath, charming mudroom is so convenient. Close to downtown! Tenant must agree to a pool service agreement for the term of the lease. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.