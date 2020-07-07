612 Schmitz Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A cozy 1945 classic home. This home features 10 foot ceilings, spacious rooms, original built-ins, & hardwood floors. New air conditioning, state of the art washer and dryer, dishwasher, as well as a gas stove. A classically updated bathroom with shower tub combination. Each room in the house has an abundance of windows making it light & airy. Essentially you have the charm of the past with present day conveniences. Excellent and logical floor plan. Each bedroom has closets with 2 level of closet rods. Kitchen is large, bright and open. Fenced yard. This home is in a great location only a 15 minute walk to the Denton square. A 2 Minute walk to TWU & only 1.7 miles to UNT, restaurants, and entertainment.