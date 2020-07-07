All apartments in Denton
612 Schmitz Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:11 AM

612 Schmitz Avenue

612 Schmitz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 Schmitz Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A cozy 1945 classic home. This home features 10 foot ceilings, spacious rooms, original built-ins, & hardwood floors. New air conditioning, state of the art washer and dryer, dishwasher, as well as a gas stove. A classically updated bathroom with shower tub combination. Each room in the house has an abundance of windows making it light & airy. Essentially you have the charm of the past with present day conveniences. Excellent and logical floor plan. Each bedroom has closets with 2 level of closet rods. Kitchen is large, bright and open. Fenced yard. This home is in a great location only a 15 minute walk to the Denton square. A 2 Minute walk to TWU & only 1.7 miles to UNT, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Schmitz Avenue have any available units?
612 Schmitz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Schmitz Avenue have?
Some of 612 Schmitz Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Schmitz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 Schmitz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Schmitz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 612 Schmitz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 612 Schmitz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 Schmitz Avenue offers parking.
Does 612 Schmitz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Schmitz Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Schmitz Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 Schmitz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 Schmitz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 Schmitz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Schmitz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Schmitz Avenue has units with dishwashers.

