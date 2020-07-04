All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6113 Highfield Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6113 Highfield Park
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

6113 Highfield Park

6113 Highfield Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6113 Highfield Park, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely two-story home in Denton offers a great space for entertaining guests, and will accommodate larger than life furniture. The large open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and glass tile back splash, granite counter tops and beautiful white cabinetry. Plush carpet in the living room with a cozy brick fireplace and a nice sized backyard with custom pergola. Master suite features dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Home offers two living rooms and spacious bedrooms throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Highfield Park have any available units?
6113 Highfield Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Highfield Park have?
Some of 6113 Highfield Park's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Highfield Park currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Highfield Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Highfield Park pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Highfield Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6113 Highfield Park offer parking?
No, 6113 Highfield Park does not offer parking.
Does 6113 Highfield Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Highfield Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Highfield Park have a pool?
No, 6113 Highfield Park does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Highfield Park have accessible units?
No, 6113 Highfield Park does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Highfield Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Highfield Park has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas