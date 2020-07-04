6113 Highfield Park

Amenities

This lovely two-story home in Denton offers a great space for entertaining guests, and will accommodate larger than life furniture. The large open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and glass tile back splash, granite counter tops and beautiful white cabinetry. Plush carpet in the living room with a cozy brick fireplace and a nice sized backyard with custom pergola. Master suite features dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Home offers two living rooms and spacious bedrooms throughout.