608 Withers Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:22 AM

608 Withers Street

608 Withers Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 Withers Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
HOME AVAILABLE TO VIEW APRIL 18TH 2020. Two bedroom, one bath cute renovated bungalow in greaT neighborhood, 6 minute walk from TWUl. A charming home it has all: Original hardwood floors in bedrooms, luxury wood laminate in kitchen, dishwasher, & disposal. Bathroom has a shower & tub combination. Central heating & air conditioning. Washer & dryer. Parking: gated driveway with covered carport adjacent to the house. A large fenced & shaded backyard is yours to enjoy! Centrally located: the bungalow is a five-minute walk from TWU Golf Course, exactly one walking mile to The Square. Only one block from Civic Center and Library. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and disposal. Washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Withers Street have any available units?
608 Withers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Withers Street have?
Some of 608 Withers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Withers Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 Withers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Withers Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 Withers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 608 Withers Street offer parking?
Yes, 608 Withers Street offers parking.
Does 608 Withers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Withers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Withers Street have a pool?
No, 608 Withers Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 Withers Street have accessible units?
No, 608 Withers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Withers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Withers Street has units with dishwashers.

