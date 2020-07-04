608 Withers Street

Amenities

HOME AVAILABLE TO VIEW APRIL 18TH 2020. Two bedroom, one bath cute renovated bungalow in greaT neighborhood, 6 minute walk from TWUl. A charming home it has all: Original hardwood floors in bedrooms, luxury wood laminate in kitchen, dishwasher, & disposal. Bathroom has a shower & tub combination. Central heating & air conditioning. Washer & dryer. Parking: gated driveway with covered carport adjacent to the house. A large fenced & shaded backyard is yours to enjoy! Centrally located: the bungalow is a five-minute walk from TWU Golf Course, exactly one walking mile to The Square. Only one block from Civic Center and Library. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and disposal. Washer and dryer are included.