3 bedrooms, 1 bath on a great neighborhood. Fresh paint. Big room can be use as a game room or bedroom. Large back yard. Due to Covid-19, we ask that you please wear mask, gloves, and shoe coverings before entering the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Pershing Drive have any available units?
605 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 605 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Pershing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.