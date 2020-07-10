All apartments in Denton
605 Pershing Drive

605 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Pershing Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

parking
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
3 bedrooms, 1 bath on a great neighborhood. Fresh paint. Big room can be use as a game room or bedroom. Large back yard. Due to Covid-19, we ask that you please wear mask, gloves, and shoe coverings before entering the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Pershing Drive have any available units?
605 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 605 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Pershing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Pershing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 Pershing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 605 Pershing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Pershing Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Pershing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Pershing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Pershing Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Pershing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Pershing Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Pershing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Pershing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Pershing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Pershing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Pershing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

