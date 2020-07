Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning four bedroom, two bathroom home on Moor Hen Drive is perfect for families and students looking for quiet home to lease. The stainless steel appliances, garage, fenced in yard and included washer/dryer add to the overwhelming value of this home.