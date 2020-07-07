All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

600 Westway St

600 Westway Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Westway Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/17/20 Nestled in the established Carroll Park subdivision, 600 Westway is the perfect property for true Dentonites! This three bedroom/two bathroom home is within walking distance to local restaurants and located just about a mile away from the historic Denton Square! The lawn care for this home is included in the monthly rental rate. The kitchen features refrigerator and dishwasher.

Call us today at (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON

(RLNE1445302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Westway St have any available units?
600 Westway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Westway St have?
Some of 600 Westway St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Westway St currently offering any rent specials?
600 Westway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Westway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Westway St is pet friendly.
Does 600 Westway St offer parking?
Yes, 600 Westway St offers parking.
Does 600 Westway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Westway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Westway St have a pool?
No, 600 Westway St does not have a pool.
Does 600 Westway St have accessible units?
No, 600 Westway St does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Westway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Westway St has units with dishwashers.

