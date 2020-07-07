600 Westway St

Amenities

Available 06/17/20 Nestled in the established Carroll Park subdivision, 600 Westway is the perfect property for true Dentonites! This three bedroom/two bathroom home is within walking distance to local restaurants and located just about a mile away from the historic Denton Square! The lawn care for this home is included in the monthly rental rate. The kitchen features refrigerator and dishwasher.



Call us today at (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!



