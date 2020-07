Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move in! You will love to live in this neighborhood. Open, spacious, with lots of natural light, high ceilings, immaculately clean, large kitchen with a refrigerator, split bedrooms, large master with separate tub and shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. 3 bed 2 bath, fireplace, large kitchen, formal dining room, fenced backyard. Laundry thru garage, Washer and dryer included! Covered patio, 2 car garage, storage! HURRY!