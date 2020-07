Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Upgrades galore! Open concept floorplan with engineered wood flooring on lower level. Bright, clean kitchen with granite and working island. All bedrooms are up with two full bathrooms. Powder room downstairs. One of the larger backyards in Country Lakes. HOA fees are included and include use of two pools, playgrounds, dog park, and lots of walking trails. Pets are case by case. contact listing agent for application process. Fee is $60 per adult