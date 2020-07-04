5100 Brookside Dr

Amenities
All The Room You Need! - This home is a BARGAIN if you need space! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Bathrooms, there is new flooring in the family room, fresh paint and a view that is a must see! This two-story home features an open floor plan, large master bedroom/bathroom with garden tub, seperate shower, large walk-in closet and guest bedroom that could be an office are on the first floor, second floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a bonus game room with lake views. A Large Kitchen with an island, refrigerator, pantry and lots of cabinets and 2 dining areas round out this great home. An oversized backyard with no neighbors directly behind you awaits. Short distance to anywhere you need to go! COUNTRY LAKES is a great community with plenty of walking trails, two community pools, parks, and a dog park!
(RLNE5117773)