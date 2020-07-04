All apartments in Denton
5100 Brookside Dr

5100 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
dog park
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All The Room You Need! - This home is a BARGAIN if you need space! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Bathrooms, there is new flooring in the family room, fresh paint and a view that is a must see! This two-story home features an open floor plan, large master bedroom/bathroom with garden tub, seperate shower, large walk-in closet and guest bedroom that could be an office are on the first floor, second floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a bonus game room with lake views. A Large Kitchen with an island, refrigerator, pantry and lots of cabinets and 2 dining areas round out this great home. An oversized backyard with no neighbors directly behind you awaits. Short distance to anywhere you need to go! COUNTRY LAKES is a great community with plenty of walking trails, two community pools, parks, and a dog park!

(RLNE5117773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Brookside Dr have any available units?
5100 Brookside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Brookside Dr have?
Some of 5100 Brookside Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Brookside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Brookside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Brookside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Brookside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Brookside Dr offer parking?
No, 5100 Brookside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Brookside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Brookside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Brookside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Brookside Dr has a pool.
Does 5100 Brookside Dr have accessible units?
No, 5100 Brookside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Brookside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Brookside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

