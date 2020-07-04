4708 E University Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground

Very nice clean house with great covered patio. And with a big lot that you can use to park your vehicles or a playground. There are couple of sheds and if you want to clean and convert into workshop for your hobbies, come talk to us. Excellent location for living and may be running a business from this location. Water is from private well company. LL to approve all possible options that tenants may bring. LL decision is final. Prospects responsible to verify all details including room dimensions, schools, etc.