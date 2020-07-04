4605 Hidden Meadows Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful area in popular Argyle neighborhood. This home is gorgeous with a great floor plan. Kitchen features island with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Bright master suite with large windows. Master bathroom features garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet. Split floor plan. Huge beautiful backyard with a pretty scenery to look at while you sit by the fire that burns in a beautiful stone built fire pit. No neighbors located behind you. Easy access to I-35.