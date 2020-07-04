All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

4605 Hidden Meadows Trail

4605 Hidden Meadows Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Hidden Meadows Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful area in popular Argyle neighborhood. This home is gorgeous with a great floor plan. Kitchen features island with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Bright master suite with large windows. Master bathroom features garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet. Split floor plan. Huge beautiful backyard with a pretty scenery to look at while you sit by the fire that burns in a beautiful stone built fire pit. No neighbors located behind you. Easy access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have any available units?
4605 Hidden Meadows Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have?
Some of 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Hidden Meadows Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail offers parking.
Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have a pool?
No, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have accessible units?
No, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Hidden Meadows Trail has units with dishwashers.

