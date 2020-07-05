All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4212 Sonoma Drive

4212 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Sonoma Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Refreshing interior remodel to be finished by the end of February!
Great opportunity to live in the highly sought after city of Argyle. This stunning 4 bedroom home feeds into one of the top school districts in Texas. Located just minutes away from the University of North Texas as well as Texas Woman's University. Tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
4212 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 4212 Sonoma Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4212 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Sonoma Drive offers parking.
Does 4212 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

