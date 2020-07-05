4212 Sonoma Drive

Refreshing interior remodel to be finished by the end of February! Great opportunity to live in the highly sought after city of Argyle. This stunning 4 bedroom home feeds into one of the top school districts in Texas. Located just minutes away from the University of North Texas as well as Texas Woman's University. Tenant to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
