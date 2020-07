412 Pierce

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

JUST LIKE A FAIRY TALE AND A DREAM COME TRUE! POOF! IT APPEARS! WELCOME HOME TO THE ULTIMATE HOME OF A GENTLER ERA WHERE CHARMING IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT! NESTLED IN THE HEART OF VINTAGE DENTON AND WALKING DISTANCE TO UNT WITH PRIVATE PARKING. THIS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH FEATURES, SPLIT BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUN ROOM -SITTING AREA, PLUS MUD ROOM, ORIGINAL NOSTALGIC HARDWOOD FLOORS, ISLAND KITCHEN , FULL UTILITY ROOM WITH WITH WASHER AND DRYER, EVEN COMES WITH RELAXING FRONT PORCH WITH SWING. HOMES LIKE THIS DO NOT COME AVAILABLE VERY OFTEN! MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST! CONTACT BRENT CHOW FOR ALL SHOWINGS 940-453-5159.