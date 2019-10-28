All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 411 Bradley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
411 Bradley Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:33 PM

411 Bradley Street

411 Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 Bradley Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming cottage home walking distance to UNT campus. Hardwood floors, updated in 2019 with completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting. Spacious dining room that opens to dining room, large bedrooms and one bedroom with built-in cabinetry that can be used as a home office. Large open fenced backyard, covered back porch, and storage shed. Walking distance to McKenna Park, and Mr. Chopsticks. Attends IB schools, close to Rayzor Ranch shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Bradley Street have any available units?
411 Bradley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Bradley Street have?
Some of 411 Bradley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Bradley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Bradley Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Bradley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 411 Bradley Street offer parking?
No, 411 Bradley Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 411 Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Bradley Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas