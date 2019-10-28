411 Bradley Street

Amenities

Charming cottage home walking distance to UNT campus. Hardwood floors, updated in 2019 with completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting. Spacious dining room that opens to dining room, large bedrooms and one bedroom with built-in cabinetry that can be used as a home office. Large open fenced backyard, covered back porch, and storage shed. Walking distance to McKenna Park, and Mr. Chopsticks. Attends IB schools, close to Rayzor Ranch shopping area.