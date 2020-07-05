All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4105 Sonoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4105 Sonoma Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

4105 Sonoma Drive

4105 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4105 Sonoma Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
4105 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 4105 Sonoma Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Sonoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
No, 4105 Sonoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 4105 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas